Yuma County sees 182% increase in six-figure jobs

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report covers years 2015-2020

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Researchers with Stessa calculated the percentage change in employment with six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

They found that Yuma County has experienced a 182.1% increase in six-figure jobs during those five years. This finding is a whopping 72% higher than the nation's average increase at 110%.

Here is a summary of the data for the Yuma, AZ metro area:

Percentage change in six-figure jobs (2015–2020): +182.1%

+182.1% Percentage of total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 1.8%

1.8% Total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 1,100

1,100 Total employment in six-figure jobs (2015): 390

390 Median annual wage across all occupations (2020): $32,390

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Percentage change in six-figure jobs (2015–2020): +110.0%

+110.0% Percentage of total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 7.9%

7.9% Total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 11,041,870

11,041,870 Total employment in six-figure jobs (2015): 5,258,660

5,258,660 Median annual wage across all occupations (2020): $41,950

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area saw a 217.1% increase in six-figure jobs, while the Tucson region only measured 156.2%.