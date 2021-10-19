Skip to Content
Yuma County
Yuma County sees 182% increase in six-figure jobs

MGN

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report covers years 2015-2020

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Researchers with Stessa calculated the percentage change in employment with six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

They found that Yuma County has experienced a 182.1% increase in six-figure jobs during those five years. This finding is a whopping 72% higher than the nation's average increase at 110%.

Here is a summary of the data for the Yuma, AZ metro area:

  • Percentage change in six-figure jobs (2015–2020): +182.1%
  • Percentage of total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 1.8%
  • Total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 1,100
  • Total employment in six-figure jobs (2015): 390
  • Median annual wage across all occupations (2020): $32,390

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

  • Percentage change in six-figure jobs (2015–2020): +110.0%
  • Percentage of total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 7.9%
  • Total employment in six-figure jobs (2020): 11,041,870
  • Total employment in six-figure jobs (2015): 5,258,660
  • Median annual wage across all occupations (2020): $41,950

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area saw a 217.1% increase in six-figure jobs, while the Tucson region only measured 156.2%.

