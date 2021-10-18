Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Week-long event kicks off soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) is celebrating Red Ribbon Week from October 23 through October 31.

The YCADC invites family and friends to take a stand against drugs and raise awareness about the dangers of drug use.

A Red Ribbon Trunk or Treat Event will kick off Red Ribbon Week at Yuma Catholic High school from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coalition member and Yuma County Attorney Jon Smith said, "Red Ribbon Week encourages our entire community to adopt healthy, drug-free lifestyles."

Local agencies will be at the event to provide drug information.

“The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for ways to keep kids and communities drug free.”

There will also be costume contests, pumpkin carvings, and candy for the kids.

“Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community,” expressed Smith. “Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs.”