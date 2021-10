Yuma County

Group of migrants arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of Honduran nationals on June 1, among them was Fredy ZUNIGA-Caceres.

On Oct. 7, ZUNIGA was sentenced to 15 months in prison for attempting to illegally cross the border.

His records show previous convictions for assault in 2009, where he was sentenced for 15 years in prison and later deported.