A local group is looking to mix a little education with a lot of fun

Yuma County

The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition will host its annual Red Ribbon Week Trunk or Treat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Red Ribbon Week hits close to home since the week is dedicated to the death of a Desert Southwest native. Kiki Camarena was born in Mexicali and died fighting the war on drugs.

Each year, the week of October 23rd to 31st is dedicated to continuing Camarena's fight. On Saturday, October 23rd the Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition will host its Red Ribbon Week Trunk or Treat.

The event will be held at Yuma Catholic High School (2100 W. 28rth Street) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Red Ribbon Week Trunk or Treat will bring together local law enforcement, nonprofits, and other groups. Along with providing children with candy, they'll also be spreading knowledge about the dangers of drug use.

There will be raffles, games, and even a pumpkin carving contest (pumpkin must be brought from home). The event is free to the public