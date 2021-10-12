It’s time to go pink

Yuma County

Bridget's Gift's Annual Pink Party scheduled for Wednesday, October 13th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From the moment someone is told they have cancer, the fight to stay alive begins. The battle isn't an easy one months, even years of treatment can take its toll on your body, mind, and soul.

Bridget's Gift was created to be there, fighting alongside. But, the nonprofit is only as strong as its community, and each year the group holds a fundraiser to help continue the fight.

Just prior to its main event on October 23rd, Bridget's Gift will host its pre-party deemed the Pink Party. The event is a joint effort between Bridget's Gift, the United Yuma County Firefighters Association, the Foundation for YRMC, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

On Wednesday, October 13th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. the public can visit the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant at the Yuma Palms Regional Center. If the public wishes to support the cause all they have to do is dine in and a portion of that evening's sales will go to Bridget's Gift.

You can also take advantage of raffles being drawn at the event or you can simply stop by and make a donation.