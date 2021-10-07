Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Venus Williams all have one thing in common: they were all Girl Scouts

Yuma County

This weekend the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are inviting all girls to come and check them out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To think, it all started with a young girl in Savannah, Georgia. Juliette Gordon Low's dream to create an organization to empower and motivate young girls withstood the test of time.

The Girl Scouts of America as it is known today blossomed more than a 100-years ago. Since then girls like Venus Williams, Mariah Carey, and Taylor Swift grew up to become successful women.

In the early 1900s, Low taught girls to become self-sufficient. If only, Law could see where her dream is now.

Stitched in tradition the Girl Scouts continue to learn how to manage on their own. They learn to cook, sew, and survive the wilderness. But, a lot has changed over the last century and these days Girl Scout badges include new skill sets like robotics, automotive, and even software coding.

On Saturday, October 9th from 10 a.m. until noon the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are inviting all Yuma County girls to visit their resource center and see how they can help them be everything they can be.

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Girl Scout Fest 2021

Saturday, October 9th 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Girl Scout Resource Center 3250 S. 4th Avenue Open to all girls K-12

Each year on October 31st, the Girls Scouts of America hold its Founder's Day in remembrance of Juliette Low's birthday. Low died on January 17, 1927, after a vigorous and secret battle against breast cancer.