YPD Sergeant Franklin deems Coffee with a Cop event a success
The national event aimed at connecting the public with its police drew crowds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early Wednesday morning, a crowd lined up outside the Sunkissed Coffee Shop in West Yuma. Now, it could just be that they were there for the shop's signature latte or its staff's sunny dispositions.
But, the fleet of Yuma Police cruisers and patrol cycles seem to be the main attractions. On this day officers from the Yuma Police Department took positions throughout the coffee shop. Their mission was simple, meet with residents and hear what they had to say.
It's all part of a national effort initiated by the Department of Justice called Coffee with a Cop. Law enforcement connects with a local business and then invites the public for a casual meet and greet.
News 11's April Hettinger gives us a look at the gathering in this livestream report:
Sunkissed Coffee Shop in the Mission Valley Plaza located in Yuma's west end provided free coffee and tea for both Yuma's finest and residents.
According to Sergeant Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department, the event benefits both the community and officers alike. According to Franklin, the majority of interactions were positive and residents just wanted to thank the officers for their service.
Others took the time to voice concerns and officers listened and did their best to comfort them. Officer Christina Fernandez was also on hand and she explained that events like these are necessary, because according to her, police can't keep the city safe on their own, they need everyone to pitch in.
