YPD Sergeant Franklin deems Coffee with a Cop event a success

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early Wednesday morning, a crowd lined up outside the Sunkissed Coffee Shop in West Yuma. Now, it could just be that they were there for the shop's signature latte or its staff's sunny dispositions.

But, the fleet of Yuma Police cruisers and patrol cycles seem to be the main attractions. On this day officers from the Yuma Police Department took positions throughout the coffee shop. Their mission was simple, meet with residents and hear what they had to say.

It's all part of a national effort initiated by the Department of Justice called Coffee with a Cop. Law enforcement connects with a local business and then invites the public for a casual meet and greet.