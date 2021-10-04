Tis’ the season for seasonal jobs

Yuma County

With the holidays and the winter harvest around the bend, many companies are looking for labor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when homes are decorated and stores are as festive as ever. But, while many are decorating their homes, companies are looking for a workforce.

In the Desert Southwest, seasonal jobs are a boost for the economy as well as an easy way for someone to work their way into a company. Agriculture is king when it comes to seasonal jobs.

For the most part, most agriculture jobs are labor-intensive and don't require too much or any experience. But, for those with certain certifications like forklift certification or a commercial driver's license, finding a seasonal job shouldn't be very hard.

Career expert Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma wants job seekers to start hitting those job sites in the search of those temporary jobs. Soto-Graham says for those looking to take their resume to new heights the Goodwill offers resume-building workshops.

Adding certifications can also come in handy and your local Goodwill Career Center offers certifications on-site or virtually.

Agricultural seasonal jobs range from fieldwork, production line and a range of mechanical work. For the latest job listings you can visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit the Goodwill website.