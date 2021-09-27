Working from home may become the new norm

Yuma County

Workforce experts see advantages and disadvantages to working from home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It might very well be the only positive to come out of the pandemic. A question long since asked finally answered, can curtain jobs be done from home?

Across the globe, workers traded their offices and cubicles for their living rooms. Trading their conference room with a virtual meeting place.

Spica International a workforce management firm reported that the positives and negatives of working from home.



On the plus side was zero commuting time, no daycare costs, work at your own pace and employers could hire workers from anywhere in the world.

On the negative side, there was little to no supervision and some workers fell behind. There were also scheduling issues and since workers were home longer their heating and electricity bills were higher.

So, it's become clear that remote work is here to stay. And, with job seekers searching for those employment opportunities experts to research possible job opportunities.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says that job seekers need to research the company to see if it's the right fit. Soto-Graham recommends that social media sites like Facebook and Linkedin be used to do further research on any potential employers.

Job Seekers interested in working from home can visit their local Goodwill Career Center for possible job listings or assistance in obtaining a job.