Yuma hotel not accepting undocumented immigrants

Yuma County

Local Best Western Hotel no longer accepting asylum seekers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma hotel backed out on not housing undocumented immigrants that were scheduled for Sept. 28, states Yuma County Board Member Darren Simmons.

Immigration and Custom's Enforcements (ICE) planned to place asylum seekers in the Foothills' Best Western Plus hotel but Endeavors and the federal government decided against it.

Alternative locations are currently being looked at.

This news comes as more and more people voice their opinions against migrants and other undocumented persons being housed in Yuma.