Your treasures can help Yuma’s youth get ahead

Yuma County

The Yuma Young Marines provides members a military foundation instilling strong ethics and morales

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Young Marine program gives members the opportunity to strengthen their foundation. So, the program teaches children the fundamentals of military life and in turn, helps them develop a stronger moral code.

Unit Commander Eleanor Sayles a retired U.S. Marine says that although the structure of the program is military in nature what the child does with their teachings is entirely up to them.

Since the program is a nonprofit, it depends on public donations to function. And, that's why they hold events like the Park and Swap which occurs on September 18th, at the FTS Automotive (1701 S. Arizona Ave) parking lot.

On Saturday, September 18th, from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Yuma Young Marines will hold a Park and Swap, now people can drop off items for the organization to sell, people can rent a space for $20 and sell their own items.

The event is sponsored by FTS Automotive and the Crossroads Mission. The mission will also be onsite collecting winter clothing like jackets and blankets.