One of the most important documents in the world turns 234-years old

And, what better way to celebrate than with a movie and cake

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the document that lays the very foundation that is the United States of America. Signed on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia the United States Constitution is the blueprint on which our government is based.

On Friday, September 17th, the U.S. Constitution turns 234-years old. So, how do you celebrate such a momentous occasion?

Local historian and founder of the Freedom Library Howard Blitz says "we're watching a movie". On Friday, at 6 p.m. The Freedom Library will host a birthday celebration for the U.S. Constitution.

On the agenda is a movie that depicts a family living in a country where a constitution doesn't exist. And, then there will be cake.

The event is free to the public, but the library does accept donations.