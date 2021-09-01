Local representatives bringing better internet to rural areas

Yuma County

Government funding to help create better-paying local jobs - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Big plans are ahead as Mi Familia Vota and Build Back Better announce they've joined forces to help rural Arizona. The two non-profit organizations plan to bring better internet and better-paying jobs to the area.

Infrastructure to benefit students and moderate to low-income families, while also creating more local jobs.

"Whatever, you know, you and I use every day that we don’t really think about. This is infrastructure, this is transportation, this is what we need here… throughout our state. And so, it doesn’t build itself. We’ll be able to put people back to work. You know, and it will be good quality jobs," says Arizona District 4 Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D).

Quality jobs for not only the unemployed or underemployed but also our youth.

"Our communities, our young people are so worried about the future that um, this is, this infrastructure plan is a ray of hope," explains Arizona Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai (D).

Better internet also means more virtual doctor visits for those who are homebound and even access to advanced technology for our large agriculture industry.

"We passed a bill where doctors can bill their insurance the very same as if you’re sitting in front of the doctor, but you’re on a telemedicine call. But if you don’t have the internet in your home, if you don’t have a device, if you don’t have a phone that you can get internet, then that doesn’t help you," says Rep. Fernandez.

Rep. Fernandez says funding by the legislature and the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for infrastructure plans in rural areas of the state.