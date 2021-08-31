City of Yuma urges locals to prepare for potential storms

Yuma County

Wants residents to secure waste containers from heavy winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma warns locals that expected high winds this week may damage outside solid waste and/or recycling bins.

Staff with the City reminds Yumans Tuesday afternoon that each container has its own unique identification number. This is how City workers say they are able to pick up and return lost containers to the proper owner.

However, City officials confirm residents are responsible for damages to these bins. And if potential winds sweep disposal containers away, residents will still be held accountable, even if they didn't deliberately lose them.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nora is currently on its way up the western Mexican coast of the Gulf of California. Meteorologists expect it to bring monsoon moisture and storms to the Yuma area Tuesday and Wednesday, September 1.

A flash flood watch is in effect until late Tuesday night.