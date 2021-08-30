Career experts say before taking on a new job ask the important questions

Yuma County

Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham wants job seekers to ask recruiters about pay and benefits before taking on a new job

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Meeting a recruiter may be intimidating, especially when their report can mean the difference between getting a callback and not getting called at all.

But, career experts at the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma say not asking certain questions may hurt you in the long run. Most importantly, what the job pays.

Career Expert Lea- Soto-Graham says that job seekers need to ask recruiters about what the job pays. If pay ranges based on experience, where do you fall on that scale.

Another question is the benefits, many companies offer health insurance. But, the cost of the insurance may be too high.

Soto-Graham says that if you have plans and need time off shortly after being employed, you need to inform them as soon as possible.

Now, if you feel uncomfortable asking these questions the Goodwill Career Center offers mock job interviews, to help you be prepared.