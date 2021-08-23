Skip to Content
Yuma County
Published 7:19 PM

Experts warn job seekers about putting too much on their resumes

According to experts resumes are a recruiter's cheat sheet, so less is more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Your resume is by far one of the most important tools in your arsenal. A single page could mean the difference between getting that interview or your resume ended up at the bottom of a pile.

Career expert with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma Lea Soto-Graham says resumes are meant to briefly show what you're capable of. Your application will have all your information, so recruiters use the resume to see the highlights.

Soto-Graham says that wordy and drawn-out resumes may be too much and could be overlooked. So, she says choose your words wisely, be precise.

Soto-Graham adds that many recruiters use a candidate's social media to see the kind of person their considering. So, add links to your Linkedin or any other social media. But, before adding your link Soto-Graham says check your sites to make sure there's nothing that may hurt your chances.

Now, if you're unsure if your resume is up to par, you can always visit a Goodwill Career Center or take advantage of the Goodwills online tools.

