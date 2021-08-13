A local business owner says his upcoming food drive is unlike any other

Yuma County

Sprague's Sporting Goods owner Richard Sprague says he's always looking for ways to enrich his community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest is an outdoor enthusiasts paradise. From catfish and bass in our waterways to doves in the sky and bighorn sheep on the ground.

In just a few weeks the hunt will begin. But, before your load up, you may want to empty out that freezer.

The good news is, that meat doesn't have to go to waste. Sprague's Sporting Goods is hosting its annual 'Aim to help Hunger' food drive.

On Saturday, August 14th, the event will be held at the sporting goods store (345 W. 32nd Street) from 8 a.m. until noon. They'll be collecting nonperishable foods and of course any game meat taking up space in your freezer.

The food will be donated to the Crossroads Mission who at last count was feeding more than 700-families a day. Now, if helping local families wasn't enough Sprague's will place all donors' names into a raffle.

Raffle prizes for the event range from gift cards to free firing range time.