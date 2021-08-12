The American Red Cross continues to call on the public to donate blood

Yuma County

With hospitalizations on the rise experts predict the demand for blood will also rise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Like many communities across the country the Desert Southwest is starting to see an increase in blood drives. One factor is hospitalization are steadily increasing according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control.

A transfusion may be necessary and that means blood. That blood comes from donations, and the need for donors is neverending.

That's why the American Red Cross is looking for donors who schedule routine donations. The American Red Cross offers a mobile app that allows donors to schedule and in some cases even track their donations.

The American Red Cross has three blood drives in September. Those interested can register on the Red Cross website, call the hotline or use the mobile app.

September 23, 2021, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Funeraria Del Angel Kammann 795 W. 28th Street, Yuma