Arizona brewing company continues to help teachers in need

Yuma County

Four Peaks Brewing Company out of Tempe, Arizona is holding its 11th Annual Four Peaks for Teachers event this Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, August 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Four Peaks Brewing Company and its partner, Fry's Food Stores will host the 11th Annual Four Peaks for Teachers event.

Four Peaks will be handing out 10,000 teacher kits filled with school supplies. Arizona teachers can visit the Fry's Food Store on South Frontage Road, show a valid I.D., and pick up their free kit.

Zach Fowle with Four Peaks Brewing Company says the idea behind the campaign came from one of the company's founders. According to Fowle, the founder overheard a conversation between some teachers, in that conversation they spoke about having to buy school supplies for their students.

Eleven years later, they continue to use a portion of company profits to buy school supplies. New this year, Four Peaks is now offering eleven $1,000 grants.

Those grants are available on a website where the public can nominate a teacher.