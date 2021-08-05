One organization has made it, its mission to make a difference each and every day

Yuma County

The Boy Scouts of America is more than a million strong and growing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - So, what do Bill Gates, Steven Spielberg, and former president George w. Bush all have in common? Once upon a time, they recited the Boy Scout oath.

For over a century the Boy Scouts of America have molded young boys into strong-willed men. Through dedication and personal accountability, scouts evolve.

Like many communities across the country, Yuma County is home to a few Boy Scout troops. As part of their mission, scouts earn merit badges for lessons learned.

As you can predict those merit badges include camping, archery, and swimming. But, there's more, a lot more in total there are 135-merit badges.

And, those include automotive, welding, textiles, and search and rescue. These accomplishments are more than just patches, they're building blocks. Once those blocks are stacked up, the result is a caring, strong well rounded American.

Scoutmaster Chuck Thompson values the lessons each merit badge teaches. Thompson says that living by the Boy Scout oath and laws will make each scout trustworthy, helpful, loyal, courteous, and kind.

On August 4th, local philanthropic groups, the community, and the scouting family joined together to support the local troops of Yuma County. The fundraiser raised money to ensure our scouts can move forward and continue to make a difference.