As the Desert Southwest sizzles, one franchise wants to help

Yuma County

Firehouse Subs is looking to douse dehydration and they need the public's help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the mercury rises in the Desert Southwest the high temps are just another reminder of how important staying hydrated is. The combination of a heatwave and monsoon season has become a deadly combination.

But, imagine being in these smoldering temperatures and wearing close to a hundred pounds of fire-resistant clothing and equipment and then, walking up to a fire. That's what our firefighters deal with each and every day.

So, a business founded by firefighters which makes it its mission to help all first responders is doing something about it. Firehouse Subs launched its H2O for Heroes nine years ago.

Since then, each year (except 2020) Firehouse Subs franchises across the country have asked their communities to donate water. Since the beginning of the program, they've collected more than 4-million bottles of water.

Justin Haile, one of the co-owners of the local Firehouse Subs (2886 S. 4th Avenue) knows all too well that Yuma's heat isn't to be taken lightly. That's why he encourages everyone to donate and help keep our first responders hydrated.

Now, if you're interested in donating the H2O for Heroes campaign is on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Patrons who donate a 24-pack of water will receive a medium sub in exchange.