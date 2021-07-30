CASA: School staff tends to notice abuse, neglect at start of year

Yuma County

Volunteers needed for child advocacy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Yuma County reminds us that though the beginning of the school year may be exciting for most children; teachers, staff or other parents tend to notice signs of abuse and/or neglect once students have finally returned to the classroom.

"Children are subject to less contact with those outside their home over the summer, it’s not uncommon for reports of suspected abuse and neglect to spike at the start of the school year," said CASA of Yuma County Coordinator Sandy Garrison. “This means more children are being removed from their homes and placed into the foster care.”

A CASA volunteer's work continues to be essential now more than ever.

"Our CASA volunteers are in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to form a relationship to better understand the child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower our CASA volunteers to advocate in court for what the child needs to thrive academically," said Garrison.

Across the state, there are over 13,500 Arizonan youths living in the foster care system. Yuma County currently has 136 children whom do not have a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests.

"Being uprooted from their homes and families is scary for these children. We want to make sure they have a consistent, safe adult in their life, a CASA volunteer," Garrison said. "For that reason, we need our community to take action and make sure these children’s voices are heard."

Studies have shown that children without a CASA volunteer don't end up receiving services which are critical to their well-being, and have a lesser chance of educational success.

Volunteer Requirements

21 years of age or older

Pass a background check

Complete 30 hours of free training

Anyone interested in supporting local youth and families CASA of Yuma County specifically affects, please visit their website. You may also call (928) 314-1830, or email sgarrison@courts.az.gov.