New exhibit at Yuma Art Center shows off Yuma’s rich history

Yuma County

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the collector of the gallery about what visitors can expect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new exhibit on display at the Yuma Art Center shows the rich history of Yuma dating back to the 1800's. The Planes, Trains and Automobiles exhibit features fore than 100 photographs that line the walls of the venue.

Yvonne Peach and her husband John are the owners of the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, Yuma Landing Restaurant, and the Casa de Coronado Museum. John and Yvonne are lifelong travelers and history buffs who have collected many historically significant pieces of Yuma’s transportation industry, and gave these pictures for the exhibit. John passed away in 2019 at the age of 91.

"These pictures show you the growth of Yuma, but then in some ways it shows you without that transportation, Yuma would have never grown", said Peach.

The photographs will be sold on silent auction, and all the proceeds will go to the Caballeros de Yuma to help secure scholarships for students. The opening reception will be held July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. A no-host bar will be available and hor dourves are provided.

Visitors are invited to fill in their own history or knowledge in the “Field Notes” journals provided throughout the exhibit. Perhaps you have a family story about the building of the Laguna Dam or have a favorite memory of traveling to or from Yuma – jot it down and help us collect Yuma’s history.

Admission is free to the public, and the exhibit will run through October 1. To find out more about the Art Center, you can visit the county's website or visit their Facebook page.