Marcus Pool in Yuma to open Tuesday for the Summer

Yuma County

The pool is free the public thanks to a recent donation from a local business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - If you are looking to stay refreshed during this stretch of record-breaking temperatures Marcus Pool on 5th Street in Yuma is reopening its gates for the summer season Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Their summer hours are below and subject to change.

Monday - closed

Tuesday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday - 1:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The pool is located at 545 W. 5th St.

Thanks to the City of Yuma's recently passed budget and a donation from AEA Federal Credit Union the pool is free to the public.

Pools will be closed for the July 4 holiday.