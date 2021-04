Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 76th Annual Yuma Jaycees’ Silver Spur Rodeo will be held April 16-18, 2021 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Sunrise Anchor Dominique Newland sits down with Rodeo Announcer, Dan Fowlie, to chat about what makes this years rodeo even more special.

Tickets for this weekends rodeo can be purchased at the door or online, here.