Yuma County
By
Published 12:13 pm

Women’s History Month: Law enforcement females vow to protect the public

CBS 13's April Hettinger honors those women who sacrifice for the public's safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March is Women's History Month and there are plenty of women in our community that we can be thankful for, especially law enforcement.

Agent Yajayra Hollis of Yuma Sector is one of 5% of females in U.S. Border Patrol. She is passionate about her job because it involves helping others.

"Whether it's rendering aid, rescuing someone out of the desert. I've personally provided my lunch, my water to people that have been out in the desert for days, weeks even, that are severely dehydrated," Agent Hollis said.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Full interview with Agent Yajayra Hollis
https://youtu.be/K4BA7SPb_Cw

Detective Jaymi Driskill who works in the child and family crimes unit at the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is the only female in investigations and says women might have a one-up on the tenderness side.

"We have that maybe nurturing or compassionate side about us, so when we go on a call, we all bring something different and there's some things that maybe a female just does a little bit better, like if it's a call involving a child or having that motherly or softer side," Detective Driskill explained.

13 On Your Side's April Hettinger hears more from these females in law enforcement tonight at 6 p.m.

April Hettinger

