BREAKING NEWS: Car plows into power pole head on

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car has crashed into a power pole near 8th street and 20th avenue just after six, Sunday evening.

The crash forced Yuma Police Department (YPD) to shut down east and westbound traffic on 8th street between 20th avenue and 22nd avenue.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and we are unaware of how many people were inside, as well as if anyone is injured.

News 11 did see several officers and an ambulance on the scene.

It is unknown when the portion of the road will be back open. We have put in a call to YPD for additional information.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11 and CBS 13 for the latest developments.

