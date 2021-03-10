Raising Canes brings more than just chicken to Yuma

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Raising Canes is widely known for their chicken fingers, but since opening in Yuma has been serving up more than just food.

Six weeks prior to the opening on February 23rd, the fast-food restaurant has hired 110 employees according to the area leader, Manny Lopez.

Many of those employees, Yuma locals who are completely new to the workforce.

"We did get to interview quite a bit." said Lopez, " We interviewed probably about 500 to 600 potential crew members."

The hiring isn't stopping there. The restaurant anticipates to continue hiring more people in the near future.

The restaurant also plans on participating in community outreach with local sports teams and schools.

You can find more information on fundraising through the company's website.