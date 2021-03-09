Skip to Content
Yuma County
Yuma District One: Teacher of the year nominations

Congrats to all those nominated

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One has nominated 24 teachers for its 2020-2021 teacher of the year.

In a Facebook post, YSDO says they're grateful to have such remarkable, innovative, and passionate educators on its team!

Here is a list of the nominees.

  • Margarita Mesa (Desert Mesa)
  • Kristina Ben Saida (Rolle)
  • Elena Bowling (Ron Watson)
  • Francesca Colegrove (Otondo)
  • Taylor Corona (Alice Byrne)
  • Hannah Dafoe (Dorothy Hall)
  • Laura Danford (Dorothy Hall)
  • Mark De Young (McGraw)
  • Patrick Dwyer (Gila Vista)
  • Christopher Franey (Woodard)
  • Liliana Garcia (Palmcroft)
  • Michaela Hernandez (Woodard)
  • Monica Hughes (Palmcroft)
  • Berenice Jimenez (Carver)
  • Michael Kochis (Gila Vista)
  • Arelieen Lemke (Sunrise)
  • Laura Lewis (Alice Byrne)
  • Shirley Little (OC Johnson)
  • Karina Medina (Carver)
  • Kerry Morse (Castle Dome)
  • Mary Ryan (Castle Dome)
  • Paola Sanchez (Rolle)
  • Eugenia Smith (Pecan Grove)
  • Alma Solis (Roosevelt)

