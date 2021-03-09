Yuma District One: Teacher of the year nominations
Congrats to all those nominated
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One has nominated 24 teachers for its 2020-2021 teacher of the year.
In a Facebook post, YSDO says they're grateful to have such remarkable, innovative, and passionate educators on its team!
Here is a list of the nominees.
- Margarita Mesa (Desert Mesa)
- Kristina Ben Saida (Rolle)
- Elena Bowling (Ron Watson)
- Francesca Colegrove (Otondo)
- Taylor Corona (Alice Byrne)
- Hannah Dafoe (Dorothy Hall)
- Laura Danford (Dorothy Hall)
- Mark De Young (McGraw)
- Patrick Dwyer (Gila Vista)
- Christopher Franey (Woodard)
- Liliana Garcia (Palmcroft)
- Michaela Hernandez (Woodard)
- Monica Hughes (Palmcroft)
- Berenice Jimenez (Carver)
- Michael Kochis (Gila Vista)
- Arelieen Lemke (Sunrise)
- Laura Lewis (Alice Byrne)
- Shirley Little (OC Johnson)
- Karina Medina (Carver)
- Kerry Morse (Castle Dome)
- Mary Ryan (Castle Dome)
- Paola Sanchez (Rolle)
- Eugenia Smith (Pecan Grove)
- Alma Solis (Roosevelt)
