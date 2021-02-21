Yuma Lodge 17 holds its annual barbeque fundraiser

Yuma County

A 37 year tradition with a twist - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 501C organization has a long history of contributing to the community. As times have changed due to COVID, so has Yuma Lodge 17 when it comes to their biggest event of the year.

What is normally a large gathering at the convention center with 30 or more vendors is now a drive-through pick up service. Even so, today's fundraiser was still a hit.

"This is our, uh, 37th annual barbecue. So we’ve been doing this for a while. We usually do this at the convention center, but because of COVID and what’s going on, we had to do a, a drive through back here at the Masonic Lodge… um, which, so far we’re doing pretty well," says Yuma Lodge 17's Worshipful Master Mikel White.

The drive-through took place today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. just outside the lodge.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards daily operational expenses. It will also be used for student scholarships, classroom grants, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization support.

