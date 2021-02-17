Yuma County vaccine distribution surpasses 11,000

Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Yuma County Public Health District has now administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite a delay due to extreme weather conditions in parts of the country, the health district in Yuma County received 1,700 doses of the vaccine last Friday.

''One of the things the health district is doing differently is that initially, we do not schedule the second dose but now as we notice we got the first dose we also schedule you for the second dose," said Maria Nunez with the health district. "that way you already know you have your second dose, so that way we are scheduling as they come."

There are currently no COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Yuma County.

The county is asking the public to stay vigilant and be patient.