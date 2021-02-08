The American Red Cross is offering active-duty, veterans and their families a resiliency workshop

Yuma County

The workshop will focus on healing participants from the inside out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The call to enlist in the military is one made by few. And, the cost of becoming part of the country's military force can be high.

Families of service members bear the burden of watching their family member struggle. In order for them to heal, their support system has to heal alongside them.

That's where the American Red Cross' "Resiliency Workshops" come into play. Professionals work with active-duty, veterans and their families to find ways to cope and overcome.

On February 12, 2021, from 9 a.m - 11 a.m. the American Red Cross will host a virtual resiliency workshop. Participants can remain anonymous if they wish.

"Resiliency workshops utilize small group discussions, interactive activities to help participants understand on how to reconnect with themselves, and their families, their peers, and their communities." said my Senior Program Specialist Bruce Hamilton of the American Red Cross.