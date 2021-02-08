An animal close to extinction repopulates at YPG

Yuma County

A partnership between YPG and Arizona Game and Fish helps the Sonoran Pronghorn survive - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sonoran Pronghorn all but ceased to exist approximately 20 years ago due to the drought of 2002. However, Yuma Proving Ground and Arizona Game and Fish have worked together to repopulated the endangered species.

The partnership created a breeding pin at YPG around 2005. By 2013 it was evident that the joint effort was working.

Now in 2021, there are over 150 Sonoran Pronghorns in the Yuma Proving Ground area. They are not out of the woods just yet, but are making significant progress.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Terrestrial Wildlife Program Manager John Hervert, population numbers must be sustained for a period of five to seven years in order for an animal to no longer be considered an endangered species.

