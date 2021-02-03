Yuma County Health District: Wear red to promote heart awareness

Yuma County

The campaign is being called 'Go Red or Wear Red"

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) - February, the month of love and friendship, is also the month in which the American Heart Association promotes the prevention of heart attacks and strokes in women, through a campaign called Go Red or Wear Red.



To help raise awareness the Yuma County Health District is working to prevent cardiovascular diseases that are the main cause of death among women in the United States.

"We are offering prevention programs that are free and they are bilingual English and Spanish due to the pandemic we are delivering virtual information," said Cinthia Espinoza, Coordinator for the diabetes program and heart disease at YCPHD.

"We have different programs: the diabetes prevention program, chronic diseases program, and we also have the program to quit smoking."



we are all encouraged to wear red this Friday!