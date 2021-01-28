Elderly man killed in traffic accident

Yuma County

Yuma police say victim was walking his dog at time of crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA KECY) - A traffic accident left an elderly Yuma man dead Wednesday night.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it happened just after nine in the 500 block of W. 8th Street. Officers say a 77-year-old man was walking his dog across 8th Street when a Chevy Cobalt hit him.

Paramedics took the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Doctors there then airlifted him to a Phoenix hospital. The man did not survive. Doctors in Phoenix say he passed away around 2:30 Thursday morning. Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

YPD says it doesn't look like alcohol played a role in the accident, but the case remains under investigation. Officers encourage anyone with any information about this case to please call them at (928) 373-4700. You can remain anonymous by calling 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.