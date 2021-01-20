Arizona’s state and local politicians welcome President Joe Biden

Yuma County

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to those on both sides of the aisle about the new administration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As President Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States of America, local leaders became hopeful for a promising future for Americans.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday in front of the United States Capitol.

Arizona State Representative Charlene Fernandez, (D - Dist.4), said she watched the Inauguration from her home in Yuma. She said was an exciting moment for her, and she looks forward to what the new administration has to offer Americans.

Representative Tim Dunn (R-4) said he watched the Inauguration from his office at the State Capitol.

He said he hopes as America moves forward the new administration helps Arizonans by getting vaccines to those in desperate need.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Senator Mark Kelly both attended the Inauguration in person.

Governor Ducey congratulated the new President and Vice President via Twitter.

I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris and look forward to working with this administration to advocate for the people of Arizona. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 20, 2021

\Senator Kelly released a statement saying:

Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.)

“We now continue the work needed to heal and move our country forward. As Senator, I remain committed to working in a bipartisan manner to meet the needs of Arizonans who continue to struggle through this pandemic and economic crisis. I look forward to working with the Biden administration, as well as my Republican and Democratic colleagues, to rebuild our economy, effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, invest in infrastructure, and create a more prosperous future for all Arizonans.” -Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

One thing Arizona elected officials have made clear is the fight against coronavirus isn't over. All say they're willing to work together to help combat the pandemic.

Wednesday on the Early Edition News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks with local leaders on both sides of the aisle about President Joe Biden's Inauguration and what it means for America.