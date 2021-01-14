Civil Rights Activist remembered

Yuma County

Local leader talks about the loss of Calvin C. Goode

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 23, 2020, the country lost one of Arizona's iconic civil rights activists. Calvin C. Goode died of medical complications not related to COVID-19.

Born in Depew, Oklahoma in 1927, the Goode Family relocated to Gila Bend, Arizona. Calvin C. Goode graduated from Carver High School Arizona's only segregated high school.

Goode proceeded to graduate from Arizona State University with a B.A. and an M.A. In 1972, Goode ran for Phoenix City Council and won, he remained in office until 1994.

During his tenure as a city council member and vice-mayor, he battled several projects that affected those living in impoverished areas. He made it a point to stand up for the city's disadvantaged youth.

Goode worked with other civil rights activists like Rosa Parks and Yuma's own Mike Shelton. Shelton a former Yuma chapter NAACP president and presently a city council member for the City of Yuma sees Goode as his mentor.

Shelton met Goode as a young man and worked together on projects involving local education in Maricopa County. Goode was present during Shelton's swearing in to city council.

Goode's death hit close to home since Shelton treated the Goode's as part of his extended family. Shelton contributed to Goode's eulogy, in his message he referred to Calvin and Georgie Goode as being like his father and mother.

"Well he was a man who cared, and he gave of himself. His wife Georgie, told me that people will not totally understand how much he gave of his emotions, of his energy, even of his money, even though he didn't have that much money. He invovled himself in people's lives." said Mike Shelton, a Goode family friend.