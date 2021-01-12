Fire crews in Yuma rescue two people trapped in apartment fire

Yuma County

Red Cross is assisting other residents displaced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Rural Metro Fire and Rescue saved two people from an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, fire officials said it started around 9:30 a.m. at the Las Palmas Apartments on Avenue B and West Main Canal Road.

The two residents were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and conditions are unknown at this time, according to Rural Metro.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the single unit where it started. Rural Metro worked with the assistance of the Yuma Fire Department to make sure the fire was contained and extinguished.

Because of the smoke, fire, and proximity to the burn, three other occupants in the complex were displaced but are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.