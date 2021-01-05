Yuma restaurant expanding patio after grant approval

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crouse's Flat Top Grill gives us an update on his grant application. The application was approved within approximately two weeks of the submission date. Owner, Cory Crouse has already begun renovations.

Though the grant has been approved, Crouse is waiting to receive the funding.

As previously reported, Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, or SORAP is a statewide grant program that provides up to 10 thousand dollars per applicant.

Crouse has been approved for the full amount, but the agreement states that any unused portion of the grant must be returned to the state. This requires all recipients to provide receipts for all expenses related to the patio expansion.

