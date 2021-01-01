Ring in the New Year by recycling your natural tree and holiday decorations

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the holidays wrapping up, now is the perfect time to start recycling decorations especially that natural Christmas tree in your living room.

This year, the recycling location will move to the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, behind the Desert Sun Tennis Courts.

Make sure you remove everything from the tree before dropping it off.

The trees will be processed into mulch and used for city projects instead of posing a fire hazard inside your home.

Mike Erfert, public information officer for Yuma Fire Department (YFD), explains that risk you do not want to take.

“The longer they're in your home, the more of a potential fire hazard they are the drier tree is, the more dangerous it is. We suggest people get those out of the house as soon as possible, and not just you know put alongside the house or put it in the alley. Every year, we'll end up, with fires like that,” Erfert said.

Christmas lights and cardboard are among other things that can be dropped off at local recycling centers across town.

Tinsel decor should go in general waste as those items may impact the recycling process.

Glass ornaments and anything with glitter should not go in your recycling bins at home.

You can drop off your tree through January 8th from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Excluding New Year's Day.

On weekends through January 31st, Yuma County is also accepting trees at the North Gila Transfer Site located at Avenue 7E and County 5th Street.