The Foothills Parade of Lights kicks off this Friday

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been a Foothills tradition for more than three decades. What started as just a few dune buggies, has grown to more than a hundred vehicles.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, the Foothills Parade of Lights will kickoff. The three-day event starts with a parade down Foothills Boulevard and parades on both the RV parks on both North and South Frontage Roads.

All three parades start at 6 p.m. at 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard. Drivers must arrive at 5 p.m. and attend safety meeting.

This year's event will be a socially distanced event calling on all drivers to wear a mask when outside of their vehicles. Absolutely no candy is allowed to be thrown or handed out.

"It's important to us, it took an extra meeting this year to get this thing going this year because I personally was really concerned about the spreading of the virus and becoming a super spreader. But, the entire event is outdoors." said by Foothills Parade of Lights Co-Chair Rudy Wallace.

For more information on the event including routes and registration forms, you can find the group on Facebook.