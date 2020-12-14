Yuma’s first-ever cannabis expo shines light on local dispensaries

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free cannabis expo took place in Yuma on Sunday. It's a great opportunity for those looking to learn more about plant products.

It’s the first-ever local cannabis expo in Yuma and many came out to check out local vendors and learn a thing or two about cannabis and CBD, now that it’s legal recreationally.

Julie Evans owns Kactus Kush CBD located downtown.

“Definitely a great turnout, a lot of people. I'm happy to teach them anything they need to know about hemp and cannabis,” she said.

Prop 207 has passed, now, many from the community curious about CBD and cannabis products.

“CBD has a lot of amazing properties and it's really great for anti-inflammatory reasons, it [also] helps with sleep. We have customers all the time with pain issues so chronic pain issues,” Evans explained.

Recreational sales of marijuana, for anyone 21 and older, is in the works.

Licensing will begin in January and could finalize by April.

Danny Heady is an organizer for the inaugural event.

“It's a learning experience for people with these new laws that just came out and uhh, its about cbd, how it can help you. A lotta learning out there to be able to accept, you know, everything that’s happening now in our world,” Heady explained.

Kactus Kush CBD, one of several local businesses assisting those wanting to know more about CBD products.

“It's just really great plant medicine. We take that plant and we give our customers to help them live healthier lives,” Evans said.

“People don't have to worry with the new proposition. I still have people wonder about the hemp plant versus the marijuana plant and so we're here to educate the community that's what cactus cush is all about is just education and letting people know that the plant really can help them,” she added.

This event benefits Veteran's Cannabis Group, NORML, and Yuma Child Burn Survivors.