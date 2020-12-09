The public is invited to a special supply run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest Street Scene Car Club is hosting 'Cruise to the Crossroads Mission' a supply run of sorts to help the non-profit. The club has teamed up with Flightline Mazda-Mitsubishi to supply the mission with the bare essentials.

The event is on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Drivers are asked to meet at the old K-Mart building on the corner of 32nd Street and Avenue B. Donations can also be dropped off if you do not wish to take part in the cruise.

Crossroads Mission Needs liquid detergent soap/shampoo non-perishable food clothes (jackets, socks) gift Cards monetary donations

"The easiest thing, we think are gift cards. So, people can buy clothes for their kids, shoes for their kids. Basic living needs, like, laundry detergent, soap, shampoos, things like that. That's the kind of demand that the mission has at this time." said by Tony Pittman, President of Southwest Street Scene Car Club.