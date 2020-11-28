Locals flock to downtown Yuma on Small Business Saturday

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We know Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big shopping days, but Saturday is also another important shopping day that is helping benefit our local businesses even after being hit hard during the pandemic.

Small Business Saturday is held the day after Black Friday of course.

It was designed to encourage customers to shop at small businesses in their communities.

Many were in downtown Yuma Saturday shopping, dining inside and outside, and enjoying the nice weather.

Tayler Bingham is the manager at Dream Gift Shop.

“Today has actually been so busy,” Bingham said.

“We've had customers all day it's been a constant. Sales have been actually a lot higher today,” she added.

Dream Gift Shop, one of few open in this part of downtown, saw a consistent pace of shoppers walking thru the doors today.

“I think a lot of people are coming in, just because they need to get out of the house and just need some time away. So a lot of people are coming in they don't know about our sales yet and when I tell them they get very excited. They're so happy to just be out doing things so I think most people are super excited to come in,” the manager explained.

Many other local shops have temporarily shuttered due to the state of the public health crisis.

Despite the pandemic, this special day is also a great way to advertise major sales.

“We have a sale going on it's to buy more save more. The first increment is if you spend $100 you'll save $20. If you spend $250 you'll save $60, and then if you go up to $500 you’ll save $150,” Bingham said.

The team at dream gift shop will also provide online shopping for those wanting to stay in the comfort of their own home.

“Items are actually online as well. So if you go to dreamalittledreamwithme.com, everything on our site is on inventory control so if you buy it online, we can't sell it in the stores.”

Aside from getting something unique for your loved one, you'll also be helping out your neighbors by keeping them employed; especially during this difficult time for small businesses.

FUN FACT: American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010.