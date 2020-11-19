Yuma community remembering the life of Dr. Robert Cannell

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more today about the beloved Yuma doctor who suddenly died after serving our community for half a century. Dr. Robert Cannell passed away at the same place he spent taking care of patients - Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cannell spent years working under his practice touching the lives of so many next-generation Yumans.

He eventually moved to work under Yuma Regional Medical Center.

And before that, Cannell served as a naval medical officer at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

The well-known doctor also worked as Yuma Regional’s chief medical officer for some time.

His successor, Dr. Bharat Magu, speaks on the loss of this true pillar in the Yuma medical community.

“He was the kind of person that, you know, once you talk to him and you know him - it just makes you a better person. Just a number of things he did in his life for, not just the community of yuma [but] the whole southwest."

"Improving the lives and well-being of the younger generation and the next generation we call it,” Dr. Magu said.

Cannell was also well-known for his contributions as an Arizona lawmaker.

In 2000, he served for six years in the state house, then later moving to the senate.

Current state Representative Charlene Fernandez was a close friend to the doctor.

“I think what he taught me and I'll carry with me forever is, you know, there are party politics there will always be party politics you know there are two big parties.”

“But when you come to a county like Yuma, it's about caring for people. It doesn't matter if that person is a voter or didn't vote or voted for you. That just doesn't matter. You want to make their life better and that's what dr. Cannell wanted to do was to make life better,” the Representative added.

The doctor is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their three children.

His cause of death has not been released.

Back in June, Dr. Cannell retired from YRMC leaving a long, prosperous career and legacy behind for those who crossed paths with him.