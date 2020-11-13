Share Your Holiday 2020 kicks off at Yuma Walmarts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thanksgiving will look very different for most families this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, one thing hasn't changed - some people still won't be able to provide their loved ones with a meal, let alone a holiday feast.

The pandemic has actually made life tougher for the struggling members of our community. That's why, once again this year, NBC 11 and KYMA.com will host our annual Share Your Holiday turkey drive benefitting Crossroads Mission.

We're making it easy to share your holiday spirit a little early. We'll be stationed at Walmarts across Yuma. So, if you need to do some shopping, pick up a few cans of yams, some green beans, and even a turkey to add to our donation bins.

We hope to see you there!