Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered accident

Yuma County

Springtime crash sent victim to Phoenix-area hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man has died from the injuries he suffered during an accident on 4th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a car hit 72-year-old Richard Gray as he crossed the street just before nine in the evening on June 14. Police say the driver was cooperative, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Paramedics took Gray to Yuma Regional Medical Center. From there he was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries. YPD now says Gray died from his injuries on November 6.

Police also say they continue to investigate the case.