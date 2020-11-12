American Legion Post 19 continues holiday donations for local troops

Yuma County

Gift cards will be given to young troops stationed at YPG and MCAS Yuma as the holiday season inches closer.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Each year the American Legion Post 19 in Yuma donates gift baskets to local active service members throughout our community.

With the concern of COVID-19, the Legion has opted to gift cards and are calling on donations from the public to help.

"The young troops don't have a lot of money, we provide them with gift cards so they can go out and get what they need, what they want for the holidays," said Larry Lord with the American Legion Post 19. "It goes to YPG soldiers out there, the sailors and Marines at MCAS,"

If you would like to support our troops this holiday season, monetary donations can be dropped off at the American Legion Post 19 at 2527 S. Virginia Drive.

