HSOY steps in to save seriously injured Chihuahua

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has stepped up to help save the life of an injured animal. Now it needs your help to continue its rescue mission.

S'mores, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix, came to HSOY with a shattered jaw

HSOY said S'mores, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix, arrived at the shelter with extensive, and serious, medical issues. An attack from another dog left him with a shattered jaw and multiple cuts on his little body.

The Humane Society called in a local veterinarian to assess his injuries. The doctor determined S'mores' jaw needed surgery. Given the dog's young age, HSOY had decided to move forward with the operation. It will take place Monday.

In the meantime, one of the Humane Society's foster families will care for the little dog. They will syringe feed him until to make sure his jaw remains immobilized ahead of his treatment.

HSOY says S'mores is a sweet boy in spite of his injuries

HSOY does maintain a fund to help pay for emergency surgeries, but it could use help taking care of S'mores medical bills. If you'd like to make. donation, you can go to the shelter's website.

KYMA.com will continue to follow S'mores progress, and bring you updates as they become available.