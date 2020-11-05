UPDATE: Security restrictions lifted at YRMC

Yuma County

Precautionary action designed to protect patients and staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has lifted security measures put into place Thursday afternoon after receiving a threat.

YRMC tells KYMA.com the threat came from someone who may, or may not, have been armed. The hospital immediately moved to restricted access, and asked all visitors to leave the main campus.

Security remained tight until just after five when the situation was resolved.

The hospital released this statement about the security measures: