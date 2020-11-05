UPDATE: Security restrictions lifted at YRMC
Precautionary action designed to protect patients and staff
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has lifted security measures put into place Thursday afternoon after receiving a threat.
YRMC tells KYMA.com the threat came from someone who may, or may not, have been armed. The hospital immediately moved to restricted access, and asked all visitors to leave the main campus.
Security remained tight until just after five when the situation was resolved.
The hospital released this statement about the security measures:
"As this community’s sole emergency medical provider, YRMC serves more than 70,000 patients annually. It is common practice for our hospital and any major medical facility to collaborate with law enforcement to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff. This also allows our medical teams to remain focused on the care of all patients."- Statement from YRMC about security status
